Farhan Akhtar thanks Milkha Singh as he praises Toofan: 'Your words of appreciation mean the world to me'

Actor Farhan Akhtar has thanked athlete Milkha Singh who praised the actor-filmmaker for his efforts for his upcoming film, Toofan. The teaser for Toofan landed online recently. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Farhan in the role of a boxer. '

Farhan tweeted Tuesday morning, "Thank you so much Milkha-ji .. you are an inspiration to us all and your words of appreciation mean the world to me. @JeevMilkhaSingh." Farhan essayed the role of Milkha in Rakeysh's 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which also featured Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

After watching the teaser of Toofan, Milkha had said, "I loved Farhan's look in the Toofaan teaser. He has made a wonderful physique for the role of a boxer. My best wishes are with Farhan and Rakeysh. I will surely watch Toofaan. I hope they make many more sports films in future."

The athlete added, "When Bhaag Mikha Bhaag was released, no matter where I went -- Australia, England or Canada, people around the world used to say Farhan is Milkha Singh's ditto copy. I even went to see Farhan train during the film's making and saw him run 100 metres in 11 seconds! He was not a professional athlete, but he trained hard to become one."

Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan. It stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national level boxer. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal with Supriya Pathak and Hussain Dalal.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.