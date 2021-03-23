Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar thanks Milkha Singh as he praises Toofan: 'Your words of appreciation mean the world to me'
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar thanks Milkha Singh as he praises Toofan: 'Your words of appreciation mean the world to me'

After Milkha Singh showered praises on Farhan Akhtar for Toofan teaser and his look in it, the actor has thanked the athlete. Farhan played Milkha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has thanked athlete Milkha Singh who praised the actor-filmmaker for his efforts for his upcoming film, Toofan. The teaser for Toofan landed online recently. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Farhan in the role of a boxer. '

Farhan tweeted Tuesday morning, "Thank you so much Milkha-ji .. you are an inspiration to us all and your words of appreciation mean the world to me. @JeevMilkhaSingh." Farhan essayed the role of Milkha in Rakeysh's 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which also featured Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday

Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'

Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past

Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out

After watching the teaser of Toofan, Milkha had said, "I loved Farhan's look in the Toofaan teaser. He has made a wonderful physique for the role of a boxer. My best wishes are with Farhan and Rakeysh. I will surely watch Toofaan. I hope they make many more sports films in future."

The athlete added, "When Bhaag Mikha Bhaag was released, no matter where I went -- Australia, England or Canada, people around the world used to say Farhan is Milkha Singh's ditto copy. I even went to see Farhan train during the film's making and saw him run 100 metres in 11 seconds! He was not a professional athlete, but he trained hard to become one."

Also read: Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics

Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan. It stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national level boxer. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal with Supriya Pathak and Hussain Dalal.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar toofan milkha singh jeev milkha singh farhan akhtar as milkha singh bhaag milkha bhaag

Related Stories

bollywood

Thalaivi trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa biopic. Watch here

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:50 AM IST
bollywood

Rangoli Chandel calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note, says 'her love is so deep'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:15 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP