Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics

Selena Gomez left fans emotional after she took to Instagram and shared a few pictures featuring her best friend Taylor Swift. The singer, who has been busy with her new music lately, stunned fans when she shared throwback pictures featuring the fellow singer.

In the pictures, Selena and Taylor were seen at a house with Taylor's cat, Benjamin, giving the duo company. One of the pictures featured Selena seated on a couch and showering Benji with love while the other two had them pose for selfies. A guitar was visible in the background. Selena shared the pictures and wrote, "Kinda missin this one."

The surprise post left fas emotional. Several social media users requested the duo to reunite. "Im ugly crying reunite now," a fan begged. "Taylena supremacy," announced another fan. "I believe in taylena’s power," a third fan wrote. "How do you and taylor do this. You always come throhgh when im hurting in the smallest way and make me so happy. I love you both so much. You have no idea how much i needed this," a fourth fan said.

However, there are fans who believe that the photos were a mere tease of something big in the making. As previously reported, Taylor has been re-recording her old tracks and releasing them. Selena's post has fans thinking that the duo is reuniting for an old song while a few others feel that the two might be working on a fresh song together.

The singers have been friends for over 13 years. Selena and Taylor grew closer when they were dating a Jonas Brother, in 2008. The duo hasn't met since the pandemic began. While Taylor has been keeping a low profile, with only her work making the headlines. She was last seen attending the Grammys, in Los Angeles. Selena has been in New York lately where she is shooting for her upcoming project Only Murders in the Building.

