IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics
Selena Gomez shared photos featuring her best friend, singer Taylor Swift.
Selena Gomez shared photos featuring her best friend, singer Taylor Swift.
music

Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics

  • Selena Gomez dropped three unseen photos featuring her best friend Taylor Swift and confessed she was missing her. The photos left some fans emotional while others are curious to know if the post is a hint at an upcoming musical collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Selena Gomez left fans emotional after she took to Instagram and shared a few pictures featuring her best friend Taylor Swift. The singer, who has been busy with her new music lately, stunned fans when she shared throwback pictures featuring the fellow singer.

In the pictures, Selena and Taylor were seen at a house with Taylor's cat, Benjamin, giving the duo company. One of the pictures featured Selena seated on a couch and showering Benji with love while the other two had them pose for selfies. A guitar was visible in the background. Selena shared the pictures and wrote, "Kinda missin this one."

The surprise post left fas emotional. Several social media users requested the duo to reunite. "Im ugly crying reunite now," a fan begged. "Taylena supremacy," announced another fan. "I believe in taylena’s power," a third fan wrote. "How do you and taylor do this. You always come throhgh when im hurting in the smallest way and make me so happy. I love you both so much. You have no idea how much i needed this," a fourth fan said.

However, there are fans who believe that the photos were a mere tease of something big in the making. As previously reported, Taylor has been re-recording her old tracks and releasing them. Selena's post has fans thinking that the duo is reuniting for an old song while a few others feel that the two might be working on a fresh song together.

Also Read: Grammys: Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, thanks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The singers have been friends for over 13 years. Selena and Taylor grew closer when they were dating a Jonas Brother, in 2008. The duo hasn't met since the pandemic began. While Taylor has been keeping a low profile, with only her work making the headlines. She was last seen attending the Grammys, in Los Angeles. Selena has been in New York lately where she is shooting for her upcoming project Only Murders in the Building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
selena gomez taylor swift

Related Stories

Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
music

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
READ FULL STORY
Isabelle Kaif’s floral midi dress-sneakers have uncanny resemblance with Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look(Twitter/the_bollywood_closet/Katrinafan95/zesty_fashion)
Isabelle Kaif’s floral midi dress-sneakers have uncanny resemblance with Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look(Twitter/the_bollywood_closet/Katrinafan95/zesty_fashion)
fashion

Isabelle Kaif recreates Selena Gomez’ Easter 2018 look in midi dress, sneakers

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif recently made heads turn with her spring style in a square neck midi dress by Reformation that dripped with floral detailing and is an exact replica of the style that Selena Gomez flaunted during a Sunday church service during Easter 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Selena Gomez shared photos featuring her best friend, singer Taylor Swift.
Selena Gomez shared photos featuring her best friend, singer Taylor Swift.
music

Selena Gomez says she misses Taylor Swift in a rare Instagram post. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • Selena Gomez dropped three unseen photos featuring her best friend Taylor Swift and confessed she was missing her. The photos left some fans emotional while others are curious to know if the post is a hint at an upcoming musical collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and her dogs, Gino and Diana, join Nick Jonas in his studio.
Priyanka Chopra and her dogs, Gino and Diana, join Nick Jonas in his studio.
music

Priyanka Chopra and her dogs double up as Nick Jonas' 'studio buddies'. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and revealed she is giving her husband, singer Nick Jonas company while he works on some 'new tunes.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar was in the race to win a Grammy this year, but lost out to Burna Boy
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar was in the race to win a Grammy this year, but lost out to Burna Boy
music

Anoushka Shankar: Camaraderie of being in the same place was missing from Grammys this year

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar says she missed celebrating music with other artists at the Grammy Award gala this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V is close friends with actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.
BTS singer V is close friends with actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.
music

When BTS' V asked Choi Woo-shik to return his box, left Park Seo-joon in splits

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • BTS singer V left fellow Wooga Squad members in splits last year when he asked Parasite star Choi Woo-shik to return his kimchi box. Park Seo-joon played witness to the hilarious exchange.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Jonita Gandhi’s latest single is Main Janoon Na.
Singer Jonita Gandhi’s latest single is Main Janoon Na.
music

Jonita Gandhi: It’s hard for even artistes to tell when a song is actually a hit

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Singer Jonita Gandhi’s favourite songs of hers are the ones which though didn’t become chartbusters, were special in their own ways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Nikhita Gandhi got popular through Bollywood songs such as Raabta, Ullu ka Pattha, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Poster Lagwa Do
Singer Nikhita Gandhi got popular through Bollywood songs such as Raabta, Ullu ka Pattha, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Poster Lagwa Do
music

Nikhita Gandhi: People no longer have fixation towards film music

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Singer Nikhita Gandhi feels the music industry keeps changing on its own, and says it was highlighted during the lockdown with the boom of non film music
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members Jin and Jungkook goof around while V revealed his mid-night snack.
BTS members Jin and Jungkook goof around while V revealed his mid-night snack.
music

BTS' Jin and Jungkook indulge in fake fight during VMAs Dynamite shoot, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
A new video was released on Saturday showing BTS recording their first live performance of their track Dynamite for the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
music

Neha celebrates success of Marjaneya, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop singing her praises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow after receiving the Lok Nirmala Award. (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera performing in Lucknow after receiving the Lok Nirmala Award. (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
music

Gulabo Sapera: I’m a fighter & fear no situation

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST
“As an artiste I have always yearned for respect — fame and money came along,” said Padma Shri and world celebrated Kalbelia folk dancer Gulabo Sapera after her first stage performance after a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All-boys dance group MJ5 has entered the world of music as a boy band
All-boys dance group MJ5 has entered the world of music as a boy band
music

MJ5’s R Kartik: We want to create a boy band culture in India

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:33 PM IST
As they venture into the world of music, dance group MJ5’s R Kartik says they want to reinvent the whole boy band culture in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar has worked with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik in Marjaneya.
Neha Kakkar has worked with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik in Marjaneya.
music

Marjaneya song: Neha Kakkar shows lovers' tiff with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a new music video, Marjaneya. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Sona Mohapatra feels there is no one who can represent music or musicians
Singer Sona Mohapatra feels there is no one who can represent music or musicians
music

Sona Mohapatra: Music community feels orphaned right now

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Singer Sona Mohapatra says there is a lot despair in the music community, with many artists leaving the city due to lack of work
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the Grammys 2021. (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the Grammys 2021. (Big Hit Entertainment)
music

BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • BTS fans have expressed their anger over a 'racist' caricature depicting the loss at the Grammys recently. The K-pop group was nominated for the first time at the prestigious awards show but did not win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members RM and J-Hope share latest selfies on Weverse.
BTS members RM and J-Hope share latest selfies on Weverse.
music

BTS rappers RM, J-Hope share selfies to distract fans from Grammys snub

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • BTS and their fans were disappointed when the K-pop group did not win the Grammy on Sunday. Following the loss, the group has been trying to cheer-up the fandom, ARMY, in various ways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce (L) and Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. Beyonce added 4 wins at the event, taking her career haul to 28 Grammys. She broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Krauss and trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.(Chris Pizzello/AP)
Beyonce (L) and Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. Beyonce added 4 wins at the event, taking her career haul to 28 Grammys. She broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Krauss and trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.(Chris Pizzello/AP)
music

Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021

By HT Correspondent | Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP