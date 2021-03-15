Floral Folklore: Taylor Swift brings spring in mini dress at Grammys red carpet

Taylor Swift made a return to the Grammys red carpet and she did it in the most beautiful way. The singer who was last seen at the Grammys in 2016 posing with close friend and fellow singer Selena Gomez made jaws touch the floor as she stepped out wearing the most mesmerising floral dress that we have seen in a long time.

The 31-year-old wore a custom dress from the couture brand, Oscar de la Renta. The high neck mini dress was adorned with pressed flowers that gave her outfit a 3D print feel. The dress also featured sheer sleeves with similar floral appliques adding elan to the piece. The idea behind the dress was to impart a late summer-spring feel and to attain that botanical appliques were tacked on the dress individually. She had teamed the look with a pair of peep-toes pastel pink strappy heels by Christian Louboutin while maintaining the spring vibe of the look throughout.

Even her glam had subtle tones of pink. Taylor opted for a rosy eyeshadow which she paired with a matching blush, on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, lots of highlighter and pink nude lipstick. She topped off the look by wearing bangs and tying her hair in a bun with a few front wavy locks beautifully framing her face. The official Instagram account of Oscar de la Renta shared a closeup and a glimpse from the making of this fabulous piece.

Taylor had six nominations including Album of the Year (for folklore), Song of the Year (for Cardigan), Best Pop Solo Performance (for Cardigan), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Bon Iver for Exile), Best Pop Vocal Album (for folklore), and for Best Song Written For Visual Media Category (for Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats]). She took home the album of the year Grammy with her.

The 63rd Grammy red carpet only had a limited number of attendees including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Meghan Thee Stallion among others. The rest of the stars attended the show from the comforts of their homes.

