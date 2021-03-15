Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys
- Dua Lipa stole the show with her sartorial picks at the Grammys 2021. From wearing a custom Versace dress to a bedazzled bikini set, the famous singer owned the night and gave us looks that will be remembered for long.
Butterfly dresses have made appearances on the Grammys red carpet time and again but the one that Dua Lipa donned last night took things up a notch. It was a special night for the New Rules singer as she had 6 nominations and was performing as well. Everyone grooved as Lipa performed her famous songs Levitating and Don't Start Now. But fans of the British singer will also remember this night for her impeccable outfit changes. Lipa was seen in a total of four outfits last night and all of them had the colour pink and sparkles in common.
The singer made her first appearance in a custom Versace dress giving an ode to all the butterfly dresses that have made it on this red carpet before. Dua Lipa wore an eye-catching creation that was completely see-through. The floor-sweeping gown was covered in sparkles from head-to-toe. However, the colourful crystals on her bodice made for a butterfly. The butterfly came out more prominent with the side cut-out details at her waist and the beaded straps emerging from her plunging neckline. The beaded spaghetti strap dress also featured a thigh-high slit adding more oomph to the look.
Even her glam featured the colour pink and she was seen with shimmery pink eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick. Dua left her long straight middle-parted hair open for the night and accessorised the look with lots of diamond rings and bracelets. While talking to E online on the red carpet, the singer explained her thought process behind the dress. She said, "It's Versace and it's got a butterfly on it. There was a lot of symbolism for me with butterflies and it is also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too and so it was very cool to collaborate on something together."
Lipa then started her performance by wearing a pink sparkly bralette over which she wore a voluminous belted gown styled off one shoulder to give it that pizzazz. The gown featured bedazzled lapel and a belt cinched in at the waist. That was not all, even her mic for the night was pink and sparkly.
She then quickly changed into a bold pink double-breasted blazer dress and matching booties. Her final look came out after she removed the jacket and started performing in a matching bikini set that was in similar colour and bedazzled. Each of her looks was better than the last one and had a playful twist to it.
This year, the Grammys were different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the celebrities attended the show from the comforts of their home. There were multiple performances but unlike the previous years, it was on different stages. Standup comedian and TV host Trevor Noah hosted the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
