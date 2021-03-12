Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs a resounding punch as a goon who turns boxing champion. Watch
Farhan Akhtar has unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film Toofaan. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.
The teaser shows glimpses from the life of Ajju Bhai, played by Farhan. He is the town goon, a thug from Dongri who beats up people at whim, creating chaos wherever he goes. However, he carves a new life for himself when he decides to become a boxer. With support from his girlfriend (Mrunal) and his trainer (Paresh), and a lot of hard work, Ajju Bhai becomes 'Toofaan'.
The will be premiering on May 21, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.
Rakeysh is reuniting with Farhan after seven years and he said the actor-director was the perfect fit for the lead role in Toofaan. "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely.
"Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe," the filmmaker added.
Earlier, speaking about the film, Farhan had said, "The script of a film should move him as an actor, feels Farhan. Putting this level of effort is only possible, if the story motivates you to give your best. At the end of the day, we’re not making a film to showcase a great physique, but to emotionally engage the audience with the journey of the character. To make that experience believable, all efforts are worth it."
