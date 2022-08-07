Farhan Akhtar wishes his ‘beautiful’ daughter Shakya on her birthday, Shibani Dandekar calls her 'darling'

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of his daughter Shakya Akhtar who turned a year older on Sunday. Shakya is the elder daughter of Farhan and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. Reposting the same, Shibani Dandekar also wished Shakya, who is her step-daughter. (Also read: Shibani Dandekar reacts to Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Shakya’s pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keeping it short and simple, Farhan wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful girl,” and tagged his daughter with red heart emojis. Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities rushed to the comments and showered love upon the birthday girl. Arjun Rampal commented, “Happy birthday Shakya you looking so lovely. Have a super one.” “Happy birthday to ur baby girl,” added Karisma Kapoor. Amrita Arora replied, “Happy happy birthday darling shakya.”

Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar added to her Instagram Stories, “happy birthday darling Sh! You stunning intelligent powerful creature! You deserve the world and more! Love you (heart emoji).” On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar too dedicated a post for Shakya on Instagram. It read, “Happy Birthday Baby. Only (love emoji)."

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shibani seems to share a close bond with Farhan’s daughters. Last month, she gave a shoutout to Shakya and shared a picture of her. Complimenting her, she said, “Damn girl” along with a bunch of emojis on social media.

Shibani and Farhan dated for quite some years before they got married in February. They got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at father and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar's house, Sukoon. Farhan's daughters with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, Shakya and Akira, attended the wedding alongside Farhan's mother Honey Irani, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and other close people. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and others, were also a part of the celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhan Akhtar recently marked his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. He is all set to don the director's hat once again for his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. Starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, the movie will be based on a road trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON