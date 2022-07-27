Shibani Dandekar reacts to Farhan Akhtar’s daughter Shakya’s pic from photoshoot: ‘Damn girl’

Shibani Dandekar’s latest social media post is nothing if not a testimony to her love for Farhan Akhtar’s daughter, Shakya. On Tuesday, Shibani gave a glimpse of a photoshoot featuring Shakya, who is the elder daughter of Farhan and ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. Shibani gave her a shoutout as she shared Shakya’s picture along with fire, queen and heart emojis. Read more: Farhan Akhtar edits pic to appear with great-grandfather Muztar Khairabadi, Shibani Dandekar calls them 'twins'

Shibani and Farhan married in February in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends at father and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar's home, Sukoon. Farhan's daughters with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, Shakya and Akira, attended the wedding along with Farhan's mother Honey Irani, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, friend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan and others.

In one of the pictures, posted by Farhan, Shakya and Akira could be seen posing with their dad, in another shot, they were seen dancing their hearts out. Now, Shibani has shared a photo of Shakya on her Instagram Stories.

Shakya Akhtar is the elder daughter of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani.

Sharing the picture, Shibani wrote, “Damn girl” along with a bunch of emojis. In the picture, Shakya, who is a digital creator and often posts photos of her in quirky outfits and hairstyles, is seen with her eyes closed in the picture. She is dressed in a dark purple crop top, black trousers and a pair of black boots. In what appears to be a behind-the-scenes picture, Shakhya is seen sitting and posing in front of a bright red backdrop. One of the highlights of the picture is her eye-catching blonde and brown hair.

In a recent interview, Farhan spoke about being in a ‘very happy space’ after his marriage with Shibani. In an interview with India Today, when Farhan was asked if he feels any difference in his relationship with Shibani after marriage, he said, "I don't know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we've taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always."

