bollywood

Farooq Sheikh was a lawyer but decided to act in films ' 750 ke lalach mein'

Farooq Sheikh is no more but continues to remain one of the most respected actors who made a name with his contributon in parallel cinema.
Farooq Sheikh in a still from 1973 film Garm Hawa. 
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Farooq Sheikh, the actor known for his relatable roles and soft spoken personality even on screen, would have turned 74 this year. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we remember the actor through his films and the various characters he played so convincingly. Not many of his fans know that the actor was a qualified lawyer but he chose to make his film debut with Garm Hawa. However, he wasn't paid for it, for 20 years at least. Also read: 5 Farooq Sheikh films that will make you smile once again

Farooq Shaikh made his film debut with MS Sathyu's Garm Hawa. It was written by Kaifi Azmi and starred Shaukat Azmi, who happened to be the father and mother of his wife's college friend Shabana Azmi, respectively. He was promised a fee of 750 but the amount was paid 20 years later.

During a talk show Shakhsiyat with Farooq Sheikh on Rajya Sabha TV, Farooq said “I was studying law in Mumbai because my father was also a lawyer. It was my last year in college and we used to do small roles like standing behind the lead actor etc. In those days, MS Sathyu was going to make a film titled Garm Hawa but had no money. He wanted people who could work, not ask for money and also give all their dates. So obviously, he contacted his friends. Me and my friends decided that we will play some small role or the other in the film.”

He further added, "I was offered to play the role of lead actor Balraj Sahni's son and I said yes. I thought Garm Hawa was a film worth doing, made on an important subject. The subject was being treated very sensitively and we all thought that we should join Sathy sahab in this. He signed a very beautiful contract with me, for 750. He paid me that amount in 20 years. Getting the budget for such a film was very difficult in those days. 750 ke lalach me jo 20 saal me chukaye gaye humne garm hawa karli (So I did Garm Hawa for 750 which were paid in 20 years) (smiles)."

1973 film Garm Hawa was India's submission for the Academy Award in Best Foreign Language Film category. It also received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The film was about the plight of a North Indian Muslim businessman and his family, in the period after the 1947 partition of India.

