Father’s Day 2022: Aparshakti Khurana says parenthood is working on yourself everyday to be the best parent

Looking forward to his first Father’s Day, actor Aparshakti Khurana says he that though his daughter is too young, he plans to celebrate it.

“My first Father’s Day with Arzoie!! Though she’s too small to wish me but it’s the first of many and I am looking forward to it. I plan to spend quality time with my favourite girls- Arzoie and her mum today,” he shares. The actor and his wife Akriti Ahuja Khurana welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie in August last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With parenthood and responsibilities, there are many highs and lows. But Khurana says, “Every moment that I spend with her has been a high. Everything with her is a memory in the making. For me, the lows in this journey have been the moments I couldn’t be with her even when I really wanted to. For me, parenthood is working on yourself everyday in order to be your child’s safest place. Also, signing up for parenthood means signing up for a never-ending entertainment,” he grins.

The actor, who has been shooting for multiple projects including Dhokha, Berlin and Jubliee, feels being a father has changed him. “Yes, being a father has made me want to be a better person. It has also made me more affectionate and loving. My parents never let their love for me come in the way of teaching me discipline. They ensured that through their style of parenting I become a loved but also a disciplined child. The same has helped me a lot in my life and I am trying to do the same with Arzoie,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON