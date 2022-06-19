Father's Day: Kareena Kapoor wishes papa Randhir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan shares post for 'abba jaan' Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture with father Randhir Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day. The actor shared a picture in a black saree and a sleeveless blouse as she posed with Randhir at a party. She simply captioned it, “Papa (heart emoticon) #FathersDay.” Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes pics of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur on sets as she wraps up Sujoy Ghosh's film

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to Kareena's post. Many called the photo “lovely”.

Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Father's Day.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan also shared a picture with Saif and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their recent lunch outing. She shared it on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan (dad).”

Sara Ali Khan also shared a Father's Day post.

Kareena recently completed the shooting of the film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller, The Devotion of Suspect X. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix movie is a yet-to-be-titled murder mystery and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

She announced the film wrap with several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets on Instagram. They also included photos of Saif and Taimur from their visit to the sets. She wrote along with the pics, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is.”

Netflix officially announced the film, based on the 2005 novel by Keigo Higashino, in March. The movie, which marks Kareena's OTT debut, is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's banner Boundscript and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which is slated to be released on August 11. Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's next, opposite Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

(With PTI inputs)

