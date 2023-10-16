Fatima Sana Shaikh on playing Indira Gandhi: Comparisons with Kangana Ranaut are bound to happen

Fatima Sana Shaikh is happy and content with the positive response to the teaser of her upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she gives credit to director Meghna Gulzar for bringing the best out of her in the film as former PM Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur also stars Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

Fatima on Vicky's transformation

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, releasing on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the teaser release, Vicky Kaushal grabbed headlines for his commendable transformation as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Many believe that Vicky’s transformation overshadowed the actor, however, Fatima feels it’s justified.

Fatima says, “Yes, and usme galat nahi hai (it’s not wrong). It’s Sam Bahadur’s film, not Indira Gandhi. Talking about the film, we are celebrating what he has done for the country. Basically, he crossed paths with so many people and everybody added something to his life. You will see more intricacies and layers in his character. In fact, every other character, even if it’s small, there’s an arch. Of, course, it will never be as layered as the protagonist.”

Fatima's first reaction to Vicky Kaushal look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fatima heaps praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal and the film team. “The fact is, Vicky as Sam Bahar is so incredible. Meghna is so good; she knows what she wants I just had to be my honest self and help her. In the end, it’s her film and she knows what type of look she wants to portray Indira. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Vicky not only impressed his fans as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw but also Fatima. She recalls seeing him for the first time on sets, “When I saw him I was like ‘Oh my God! This boy is so good.’ I have seen him (acting) on sets. I think he is one of the best actors of our generation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 31-year-old actor is not the only one who will be seen as PM Indira Gandhi on the bigscreen soon. Kangana Ranaut will be headlining Emergency as the PM as well. Comparisons are bound to happen between Kangana and Fatima.

Fatima on comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

The Dangal girl takes it sportingly. She says, “How can I compare our performance? She is performing differently and I'm doing mine. Probably, I would have done things differently if I had been doing her role, I don’t know.”

While Fatima admits that comparisons between her and Kangana are normal, she adds, “If two actors are playing the same character then people are bound to compare and there’s nothing wrong in it. Both approaches can be right. It’s all about the spirit of the character.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Kangana looks good in Emergency

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor goes on to react to Kangana’s look from the Emergency teaser. “I have seen it, bohot mast laga (it was really good). I think everybody liked it. I don’t remember a single person not liking it. With the hair and makeup, it was too good, visually she looked like her.”

Fatima shared how she prepared for Sam Bahadur with the help of manuscripts, books and lots of research. She is now a fan of Indian history. “To play Indira in Sam Bahadur, I read a lot about her. Kangana is playing Indira from the time when she was much older. I played her from the time before; she was young back then. Her journey is so interesting. The more I read about these characters, the more I feel we should start talking about freedom fights, rulers and emperors. One should know what has happened in our country.”

‘I am a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra’ says Fatima

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many talk about the fierce competition between actors in the industry, Fatima sees it as a universal success. She states, “If other people do good work, I will do good work. It’s nice to have people who are great actors. This is when I will aspire to be as good as them. Kangana is an incredible actor in the end. From Queen to Tanu Weds Manu, kya acting ki hai usne (what an actor she is)! All of these are mind-blowing films. There’s also Alia Bhatt. I personally look up to Priyanka Chopra as a person and artist. I am such a huge fan of her. Even Vidya Balan…”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON