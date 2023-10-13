News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal is the perfect Sam Manekshaw as he challenges Indira Gandhi's ideas. Watch

Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal is the perfect Sam Manekshaw as he challenges Indira Gandhi's ideas. Watch

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the latter's biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is slated to release in cinemas on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal is back in the Indian Army uniform. No, it's not for the sequel for his 2019 military action blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won a National Film Award. This time, it's a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur. The film's teaser, released on Friday, shows Vicky transform into India's first field marshal. (Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh says she ‘wasn’t sure' about playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, credits director Meghna Gulzar)

Uri hangover

While Vicky looks quite like Sam Bahadur in his 1960s-70s days, his demeanour and the setting of the film carry a strong Uri hangover. Vicky, as Sam, is seen giving a pep talk to his fellow army men, almost making us believe that he'd soon breaking into “How's the Josh,” his popular line from Aditya Dhar's film.

Even some of his dialogues, like the one he delivers to then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (played by Fatima Sana Sheikh) at the end of the teaser, is also tonally very similar to the world of Uri. When Indira tells him that a soldier's job is to die in the battlefield, he counters that and retorts that a soldier's duty is to eliminate the soldiers on the opposing side.

The similarities may also stem from the common production house that bankrolled both the military movies, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky, after their 2018 blockbuster spy thriller Raazi.

Who was Sam Bahadur?

Sam Bahadur was the Chief of the Army Staff during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. He was also the first Indian Army official to be promoted to the rank of the field marshal. His career lasted for almost five decades and five wars, including World War II. He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award, the second highest civilian award of India. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, under his leadership.

Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife Siloo Manekshaw. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 1.

