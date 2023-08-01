Fatima Sana Shaikh says she is a Shah Rukh Khan, 'but Aamir Khan makes different films'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has praised actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also said that she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan but Aamir Khan has given very different kind of films, during an interview with Humans of Cinema. (Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about on Eid-ul-Adha)

Fatima is an SRK fan

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about Bollywood stars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like Rang De Basanti, PK, Peepli Live. All of these films are so different,” she said in the interview.

Fatima was asked about the films that have influenced her and she named Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. “I really like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I love Shah Rukh Khan, the kind of romance…What is romance, how I would like… See a lot of our idea of romance or revenge comes from what we consume. Like somebody to be like that like somebody to look out for me like that… I don't know."

Breaking Bad helped Fatima

She also said she watched Breaking Bad when she had just had a break up. The actor added that the popular series helped her get through the really bad breakup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During her interview, Fatima also mentioned that she hails from a lower middle class background and added that she once lived in a one-room kitchen set up which was actually a parking basement room turned into a house.

"When you have luxury, enough financial safety, only then you can choose to do things that make you happy as an actor. But sometimes you don’t have that choice,” she added.

Fatima's new films

Fatima is now gearing up for her next film with Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Vicky plays the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

Fatima also has Anurag Basu’s Metro.. In Dino in the pipeline. She is currently working on the film. Fatima and Anurag earlier worked together in the 2020 film Ludo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON