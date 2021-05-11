Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh wants roles like Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana's Queen: 'Scripts like that should come to me'
Fatima Sana Shaikh wants roles like Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana's Queen: 'Scripts like that should come to me'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has expressed her interest in doing movies similar to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut's Queen. She said that she picks movies that 'reflect on the person' she is and sees if she can connect with the script.
Fatima Sana Shaikh's first movie was with actor Aamir Khan.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has expressed her interest in doing movies similar to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut's Queen. She said that she picks movies that 'reflect on the person' she is and sees if she can connect with the script.

In a recent interview, she also opened up about her experiences working for different films, wishing that she would have done more work. She feels that the more one works, the better they get.

"I do films that come my way and if I feel a connection with the film. My choices also reflect on the person that I am. Having said that, it's not like I have too many opportunities coming my way. I'm making most of it with what is available around me. I would have loved to do a Gangubai Kathiawadi or a Queen, but again scripts like that should come to me, while there are not, I am doing what's best for me," she told SpotboyE.

"I wish I would have done more work, (because) the more you work the better you get. But I am very happy and grateful for the opportunities that I have gotten, met some incredible people through my work," Fatima added.

Fatima explained with each movie, she received an opportunity to learn and grow. With Dangal, she learned about wrestling. Mentioning Thugs, she said she learned archery. While shooting Ludo, she 'had an amazing time with director Anurag Basu and learned about Rajkummar Rao's journey'. She noted that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director Amit Sharma and Manoj Bajpai became her family.

Fatima has worked as a child artist in movies like Chachi 420 and Ishq. Fatima's first movie as a lead was Dangal. She was seen with actor Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Fatima was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, a Netflix anthology.

