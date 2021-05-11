Sonu Sood reacts after Rakhi Sawant endorsed him as country's next PM: 'Better off as a common man'

Sonu Sood has turned Good Samaritan for many people in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck India. The actor has dedicated his social media platforms to help those in need. People have lauded his philanthropic work, with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India. However, the actor isn't on board with the idea.

Sonu was seen distributing summer drinks for photographers underneath his apartment and sharing his thoughts on Rakhi's idea, he said, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai (I'm better off as a common man)," he said. A photographer suggested he should try his hand in politics. Responding to it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work)."

Rakhi isn't the only one to have campaigned for the star. A few days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das subtly endorsed the Dabangg star. Last week, a Twitter user said, "@thevirdas for prime minister 2024." Reacting to the tweet, Vir said, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood." He even added a folded hands emoji to his post.

Sonu has been busy arranging beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for those fighting Covid-19 in the second wave. He was recently seen helping Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who requested for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. The actor had once shared a video of his phone constantly buzzing with messages seeking help.

Last month, Sonu had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, on April 17, said, "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all." He tested negative for Covid-19 within two weeks.

