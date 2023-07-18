Fawad Khan as Batman? Twitter reacts to AI-created image: ‘Would be better than Robert Pattinson’

It's 15 years of Christopher Nolan's seminal Batman film The Dark Knight on July 18. In order to mark this occassion, a fan account on Twitter has posted an image, generated by Artificial Intelligence, of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan as the caped crusader. (Also Read: Fawad Khan is irreplaceable, says Sonam Bajwa: 'He is my all-time crush')

Fawad as Batman

AI-generated image of Fawad Khan as Bruce Wayne

The Twitter handle @Indusland_ posted the AI-generated image of Fawad Khan as Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The actor is seen in a black three-piece suit and has his hands in the pockets. He's standing next to a vintage black car. In the background, it seems to be a crime scene.

Fan reactions

A user commented on the image and said, “The guy could dress up in worst clothes ever n still look 10/10 … a class above the rest!” Another wrote, “Would be better than Robert Pattinson,” referring to the Hollywood actor's turn as the caped crusader in the latest interpretation, Matt Reeves' The Batman last year.

Another user wrote, “Sign a petition to make it happen.” Another fan said, “I'd be leaving the theatre in a stretcher. Thank you. “Since when did batman start wearing Italian suits?” a user pointed out whereas another wrote, “Ok, who is the joker?”

What is Fawad Khan upto?

Fawad was seen last year in Ms Marvel, a coming-of-age superhero series starring Imaan Vellani as the titular character. Fawad played a man from the time of the Partition. The series also starred Farhan Akhtar in a key role and had a cameo from Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Fawad was also seen in the Pakistani box office hit The Legend of Maula Jatt, where he played the titular role. Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh's 2014 romantic comedy Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He subsequently appeared in Shakun Batra's 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons and Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil the same year. This film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, released immediately after the 2016 Uri Attacks, post which there was a ban on Pakistani actors working in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.