Fawad Khan features in adorable new ads with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. Watch

Pakistani actors and Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed treated their fans to a surprise on Tuesday. Fawad took to Instagram to share three romantic new ads in which they starred together. Fans of the actors were overjoyed to see their favourite couple together. (Also read: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Barzakh to be screened at Series Mania festival; only selection from South Asia)

The adorable ads

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed gave fans Zindagi Gulzar Hai flashbacks with their new ads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ads, OLX Pakistan, show the two actors in different situations. One ad shows them on a vacation in the hills. Sanam is clicking selfies while Fawad is snoozing behind her. She calls him over to click some pictures but he drops her phone into a lake. Fawad swiftly books her a new phone on the app.

The next ad shows them at their home but Sanam seems miffed with Fawad. As Fawad teases her, she tells him that they received another notice to vacate the house. He then takes his phone out to search for a new house. The final ad shows Fawad and Sanam on a bike with a kid. The bike breaks down and Fawad gets an idea to get a new car through the app. The couple then drives off happily in their new car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fan reactions

Fans were instantly in love with the ads. “Zaroon and Kashaf in parallel universe,” wrote a fan. “Did anyone tell you how cute you look in these ads lmao,” commented another. “One of the reasons to still love Pakistan (Fawad and Sanam),” commented a fan. A person also noted that Sanam wasn't wearing a helmet in the final ad. “3rd video, why isn’t the entire family wearing helmets? It should be reinforced every single time btw given a chance! And specially from actors who have a major fan following!”

Fawad and Sanam's new show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fawad and Sanam Saeed, who earlier worked together in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, have reunited for the TV show Barzakh almost after eight years. Barzakh is helmed by director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi's first Pakistani original Churails and the feature film Cake. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

The series was shot on location in Karachi. It is a family drama centred around an elderly man's quest for love. It explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death and rebirth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON