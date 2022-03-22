Female fans chase after Kartik Aaryan with roses, paparazzo jokes 'propose to him on your knees'. Watch

A video of Kartik Aaryan walking outside the Mumbai airport is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, two female fans of Kartik are seen chasing after him. The fans later gifts him roses. A paparazzo can be heard asking the girls to propose to him. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan reacts after female fan tells him 'I'll touch your hand once', watch video)

On Tuesday, a paparazzo shared a video of Kartik in a pink sweatshirt as he walks out of the airport. Soon, two girls can be seen running behind him with a bouquet of roses. One of them then offers a rose to Kartik and says, “This is for you. Thank you for being so precious.” A paparazzo can be heard saying, “Achhe se ghutne pe baith ke propose karo na (Go on your knees and propose to him).” One of the girls, then says, “Mera birthday hai (today is my birthday),” and offers Kartik the bouquet, which he refuses to take. The girls later thank him before leaving.

One fan commented on the video, “Tagdi female following hai like seriously (Kartik has a very strong female following).” Another one reacted to the video on Twitter and said, “This video is just too sweet.”

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he has said.

Kartik has recently wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is expected to release in cinemas on November 4, 2022. Aaryan's other upcoming releases also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

