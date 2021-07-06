Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch
bollywood

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, the sequel to the hit music video starring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, has been released. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in a still from the music video.

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared his new music video, Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, co-starring Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The duo had previously appeared together in Filhall, which released last year and has raked in over a billion views on YouTube.

"Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours," Akshay Kumar wrote in a social media post, sharing the video. He also added heart emojis in his caption. "This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you’ve been hiding deep inside your heart!!" Nupur Sanon wrote in her Instagram post.

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, also features Ammy Virk. The song has been sung by B Praak, with music and lyrics by Jaani. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The same crew also worked on the first video.

According to the official description, Akshay and Nupur reprise their roles from the original Filhall. They play Dr Kabir Malhotra and Meher Grewal, respectively.

The video shows Akshay's character recalling his old romance with Nupur's character, feeling sad about letting her slip away, and then tailing her on a bike as she goes on a drive with her husband. Akshay's character is also shown to be dancing at their wedding, smiling through his tears.

Talking about Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon had said in a statement, "Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I'll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can't wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life."

Also read: Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty honours Saroj Khan, says she 'missed OG Akshay Kumar'; watch

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He also has Aanand L Rai's films Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His other upcoming releases include Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and a streaming series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar nupur sanon b praak filhaal

Related Stories

bollywood

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty honours Saroj Khan, says she 'missed OG Akshay Kumar'; watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:47 AM IST
bollywood

When Katrina Kaif wanted to tie Akshay Kumar a rakhi: ‘I don’t see anything wrong with it’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:37 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP