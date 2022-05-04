Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, his wife Jaanvi Dhawan welcome baby boy

Film director Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan welcomed their second child, a baby boy. In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Rohit was seen leaving the hospital. Rohit is filmmaker David Dhawan's elder son, his younger brother Varun Dhawan is an actor. Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares pictures as Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan. See pics

In the video, Rohit is seen wearing a blue casual shirt as he comes out of the hospital, along with his father David. Later, the paparazzi can be heard saying “Congratulations Rohit sir,” as the duo left in the car.

In March, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi. The function was also attended by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account. In the pictures Anshula shared on Instagram, Jaanvi could be seen in a printed floral dress as she posed with her friends. Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani, y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!"

Rohit and Jaanvi dated for 7 years before they got married in February of 2012 in Goa. Celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Govinda, and many others attended their wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Niyara, in 2018. Niyara has been previously seen in pictures shared by her uncle Varun on his Instagram handle.

Rohit marked his directorial debut with Desi Boyz in 2011. The film starred, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. His second film Dishoom was released in 2016 and starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. He is currently working on his next film Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal & Manisha Koirala and will release on November 4.

