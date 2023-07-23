Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Instagram account hacked: I want social media out of my life

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently got to witness the ugly side of social media when his Instagram was hacked, and was used to dupe his costume assistant. “I have an account on Instagram, but I am not very tech-savvy and do not engage much on these platforms,” states Dhulia, recalling that the hacker, saked his young assistant for ₹800 o the pretext that his online payment app was not functioning. Unsuspectingly, the assistant transferred the money, only to receive further requests for additional funds, totaling around ₹4,000.

Tigmanshu Dhulia on his Instagram account getting hacked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alarmed by this, Dhulia has filed a police complaint, and the matter is now being investigated by the cyber cell. “It’s quite shocking and disappointing to see such malicious acts targeting innocent individuals. I wonder about the reasons and intentions behind such actions,” Dhulia exclaims.

Following this unsettling encounter, the 56-year-old admits that he is forces to take extreme measures to ensure his safety online. “I am not using my Instagram account at all now, and the police are handling the investigation and recovery process for my account. I plan to follow up with the cops in a week regarding the progress,” the Great Indian Murder director states firmly.

As a precautionary measure, Dhulia has not only uninstalled Instagram app on his phone but has vowed to not return to the platform for the time being. “I find social media very useless; it’s too much of a waste of time. Having a blue tick or maintaining my social media presence doesn’t bother me. I want social media out of my life,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The filmmaker further expresses apprehensions regarding potential misuse of his own social media accounts, especially since he belongs to the film industry, which is a sensitive setup. “Being in this industry, I can’t help but think about how the hacker could have tarnished my image in other ways. We can only hope for the best,” he ends.