Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old
bollywood

First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old

The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared one of the first pictures of his newborn son. Saba on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one month of the baby's birth.

Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the child on February 21. They are yet to reveal his face, or name.

Saba, who has been sharing regular family updates on social media, posted a picture of the baby, without revealing his face. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their newborn.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

Earlier, on Women's Day, Kareena had shared the first picture of the baby on social media. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves," she had written in her caption. The black-and-white photo showed Kareena cradling the newborn.

The couple have been reticent about revealing the child's name, perhaps because of the backlash that they received for naming their first son Taimur. Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Kareena recently posted a picture of Taimur, who'd baked human-shaped cookies, and had included his new baby brother in the batch. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics

Announcing the baby's arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, little Taimur enjoy sunny vacation with family in a throwback pic. See here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Harman Baweja's Love Story 2050, was replaced by Priyanka Chopra after starting work

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP