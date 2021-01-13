For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

It's not an easy thing, being glamorous. However, for actor Alia Bhatt, it is as effortless as eating fries. On Tuesday night, Alia shared a photo of herself, enjoying some French fries, but struck an impressive pose with it.

In the photo, Alia is seen looking fresh-faced and lovely with her sleek hairdo, large, golden hoop earrings and the no-makeup look. She is pouting, showing a long French fry in her hand." Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Nothing a french fry can’t fix."

Alia's fans called her cute and beautiful. "Love you very much beautiful," wrote one. Fans left more than 3,000 comments, dropping heart, fire and love emojis.

Alia recently enjoyed a New Year vacation with her family and that of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, Ranbir, her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara, all went to the Ranthambore National Park for a tiger safari. In Ranthambore, they also ran into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Alia had shared a few pictures from her Ranthambore trip as well. One showed her enjoying the safari in her jeep while another showed her taking in some sunshine at the park, next to a lake.

The actor currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Alia was last seen in 2020's Sadak 2. The film was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Pooja Bhatt. The will released to negative critics reviews and audiences reception.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON