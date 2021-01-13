Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her
Aishwarya Rai has shared a bunch of pictures from the 2007 premiere of her hit film, Guru. She took to Instagram to post the photos and share her precious memories with her fans.
The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. There was also the film's director Mani Ratnam, looking dapper in a beige sweater and green jacket.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER." Reacting to her photos, her fans and followers praised her beauty and said that they were excited to see her in another one of Mani's films again. "The most beautiful woman in the universe," wrote one. "Director and his muse. 14 years of Guru. Can’t wait to see you portraying Nandini in Ponneyselvan," wrote another.
Guru was about an ambitious businessman from Gujarat, played by Abhishek. He climbs the ladder of success with his wife, played by Aishwarya, by his side. The film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty.
Interestingly, it was right after this premiere in New York that Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya. "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," Abhishek had once revealed in an interview.
Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani's Ponniyin Selvan. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name and is being made in two parts. While Aishwarya is said to be playing a dual role in the film, the ensemble cast also includes Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.
