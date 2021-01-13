IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai has shared a bunch of pictures from the 2007 premiere of her hit film, Guru. She took to Instagram to post the photos and share her precious memories with her fans.

The photos featured Aishwarya and Abhishek at the film's premiere in New York. Aishwarya was seen in a blue saree, looking adoringly at Abhishek while he spoke to the press. There was also the film's director Mani Ratnam, looking dapper in a beige sweater and green jacket.


Sharing the photos, she wrote, "On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER." Reacting to her photos, her fans and followers praised her beauty and said that they were excited to see her in another one of Mani's films again. "The most beautiful woman in the universe," wrote one. "Director and his muse. 14 years of Guru. Can’t wait to see you portraying Nandini in Ponneyselvan," wrote another.

Guru was about an ambitious businessman from Gujarat, played by Abhishek. He climbs the ladder of success with his wife, played by Aishwarya, by his side. The film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Interestingly, it was right after this premiere in New York that Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya. "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," Abhishek had once revealed in an interview.

Also read: First pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's baby? Uncle Vikas clarifies in new post

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani's Ponniyin Selvan. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name and is being made in two parts. While Aishwarya is said to be playing a dual role in the film, the ensemble cast also includes Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan

Related Stories

Aishwarya Rai has mostly stayed indoors through the pandemic.
Aishwarya Rai has mostly stayed indoors through the pandemic.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai steps out of Mumbai after 10 months, spotted in Hyderabad with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 03, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, was spotted in Hyderabad on Sunday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s celebrations as they welcome 2021.
Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s celebrations as they welcome 2021.
bollywood

Inside Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Aaradhya’s goofy New Year celebrations at home, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared photos of their New Year celebrations at home as they welcomed 2021. Aaradhya, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan figure in them too.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
bollywood

Hema Malini says farmers protesting at someone's behest, unwilling to negotiate

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Hema Malini opened up about the ongoing farmers' protest and said that they do not even understand the issue they have with the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Amul has release a new topical, this time to celebrate the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma's daughter. The couple has asked the media not to carry any pictures or videos of their daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
bollywood

Aadhar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh film addresses the gap between Bharat, India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The trailer for much-awaited film, Aadhar is out. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
bollywood

Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix film

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is bloodied but unbent in the new clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
bollywood

Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 with a lot of style and glamour. She celebrated her birthday in presence of her friends and colleagues from the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor shares sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah wants to be ‘tagged as the tree'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's note shared by sister Shweta: ' I had the game wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a hand-written note by the late actor where he talks about self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Abhishek gave his first autograph at age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting throwback post with son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recalled how Abhishek gave his first autograph in 1990, when he was just 14 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
bollywood

Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
BMC has told the Bombay High Court that actor Sonu Sood is a habitual offender who has carried out illegal construction of his properties despite demolitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
bollywood

Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets a Punjabi girl makeover in husband Raj Kundra's new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Actor Adhyayan Suman says that web series Aashram’s success changed things for him and has opened many doors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
bollywood

For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has proven that she can pose with anything and still make it look glamorous enough for a photoshoot. Check out her latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
bollywood

When Imran hinted at giving up famous life in 2014, found it ‘suffocating’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
As Imran Khan turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid AMA on Reddit, which gave an insight into his off-screen personality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP