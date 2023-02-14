For Paritosh and Meenakshi, V-Day is more about being together

After recently tying the knot, actor-anchor Paritosh Tripathi and model-actor Meenakshi Chand will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day today. They have known each other since 2007 but post marriage, it’s been a very special phase for the couple.

“Kaafi lovey-dovey sa mauhal chal raha... We recently got married, so every day is Valentine’s Day for us. Flowers are something I surely hope to get, but now it’s more about being together as a couple, getting his time and attention. We will definitely chill, go on a drive and have a dinner date. Also, it’s special to be with my Mai (mother-in-law),” says Chand.

She adds, “Earlier, we had big expectations from each other. Last year, we celebrated with friends and enjoyed a lot. We have known each other since 2007. He was my senior at Shivaji Garden, Delhi University, and had a crush on me. We became friends later and started seeing each other.”

Paritosh quips, “It took me just a moment to fall in love with her and she took years.”

Chand continues, “The best thing about him is that as a friend, boyfriend and now a husband, he has supported me a lot and he is very open-minded. I get to learn so much from him. However, when he has to tease me, he mimics me very badly! (laughs) It’s very fascinating that people love him so much for this writing and he has penned so many good things for me, in front of me.”

Paritosh recalls, “I was directing plays in Delhi and she was an actor in our drama group. Those days are memorable for me. Also, I cherish the metro rides we used to have together. Thus, the memories are aplenty.”

After getting married at Chand’s hometown Dehradun, the couple has been travelling. “We had reception in Delhi, Bhilai in Chhattisgarh where my sister lives, my hometown Gorakhpur (UP); but the Mumbai one is still due. We just came back from a very relaxing holiday in Goa. We had a lovely train ride which was very special. Our honeymoon is still due...probably in Dubai,” says the Ludo actor.

Paritosh is now back to work and has already started shooting for a project. Chand, who has done shows like both seasons of series Zubaan Sambal Ke, is currently enjoying the phase and looks forward to restart shooting.