Former police commissioner blasts Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tells him to watch all of it

Bhaskar Rao, who served as commissioner of police, Bengaluru City, from 2019 to 2020, tried to watch Gehraiyaan but could not tolerate more than 20 minutes of it. He took to Twitter to share his unflattering review of the film.

“We started watching #Gehraaiyaan, 20 mins later, stopped, I found it an affront .. I am fan of Deepika, our BLR girl; she’s idolized by millions of young women as icon, achiever and Courageous. Extramarital and destruction of Home, some may feel it’s OK, Very wrong msg. Am I old fashion,” he wrote in his tweet. Gehraiyaan stars Bengaluru native Deepika Padukone in the lead. In it, she plays a woman who falls for her cousin's fiance.

Not everyone agreed with Bhaskar Rao. Businessperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told him to watch the full movie instead. “You should watch the whole film it’s really well made with a few twists at the end. Deepika’s performance is amazing,” she told him.

Bhaskar replied, “Kiran Ma’am, @deepikapadukone performance is amazing in any role. My reaction is to the film’s message conveyed to society by a person followed by millions. As police officer, I have seen how youth just blindly follow them, youngsters feel it’s ok to indulge and homes fall, crimes rise.” Another person replied to Bhaskar and said that the film doesn't justify infidelity. “That’s why movies are called a fictional story. It’s just a story and people should be mature enough to understand that it’s not real life and they should not follow everything they see in movies,” they wrote. Bhaskar, instead, said, “Not everyone has your maturity. After Kannada film Dandupalya was released, we saw a rise in murder of senior citizens which the movie portrayed, the killers admitted too, eulogizing rowdies have also increased rowdism and extortion, young, rich, unemployed have no role models.” A person said that such elements in society are rare and that's what he (the police) should protect everyone from.

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has proven to be quite divisive among audiences. While many liked the film's plot and performances, others could not digest the tone-changing twist in the last hour of the film.

Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

