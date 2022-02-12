Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twitter isn't feeling calm after that shocking last hour of Gehraiyaan: 'Kya tha woh?'
Gehraiyaan has inspired a variety of reactions on Twitter. Many are still shocked at the sudden twist that arrives at midway mark.
Deepika Padukone plays Alisha in Shakun Batra's movie.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Almost 36 hours since its release, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan has emerged as the most popular desi movie on Amazon Prime Video. While the hype around the film had never been low, fans are divided after finally watching it.

While some cannot help but sing praises for the film, Deepika Padukone's performance and Shakun's direction, others are not so sure. Many have criticised how the film's tone suddenly and drastically changes an hour into the movie, which was marketed as an intimate film about love and relationships and dealing with infidelity.

Mild spoilers for the film follow.

Nonetheless, the film's multiple twists: from the murder yacht to infidelity breaking families and hearts, have inspired many tweets. One person wrote, “Deepika has delivered such an impactful performance in this emotional, Romantic, complicated relationship drama …Last 45 min and the unexpected twist makes the movie a worth watch after the slow start. For sure a good watch but not for everyone!!” Another tweeted, “Somebody please explain the last cliffhanger of #gehraiyaan kya tha woh (What was that)," likely referring to the elderly lady recognising Alisha at the party. She was the same woman who was saved by Alisha and Zain at sea. She came on board their yacht with her forgetful husband. “No, but deadass I was so meh about Gehraiyaan until the very last scene... My own personal inception moment,” wrote a person converted.

Also read: Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone outdoes herself in Shakun Batra's film but it isn't enough

Another comment read, “Watched #Gehraiyaan, good film but the sudden shift in tone in last 40 min seem unnatural. Could have setup slowly from 1st half.” But another person contested, “last 30 minutes give her the f***ing oscar!" Check out more tweets here:

Gehraiyaan reactions.
A person was clearly very shocked.
Gehraiyaan is Shakun Batra's third film after rom-com Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu and family drama Kapoor and Sons. Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

