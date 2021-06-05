Freddy Daruwala on his tweet to SRK: My post was not a dig at Kartik Aaryan

Actor Freddy Daruwala’s plea to Shah Rukh Khan’s production house to test him for a role in the film, which Kartik Aryan had just exited, has got quite a bit of traction.

In his post, the actor tagged Khan and his production house that’s backing Goodbye Freddie, and wrote, “Hey in case you’re looking for the real Freddy, I’m here! 100 percent Original and true to his art! You can Test. (sic)”

On what promoted him to do so, Daruwala tells us, “It was out and out a request that, ‘See, it’s time for a change. I’m here’. Somebody exited a project, so I just took a bit of a chance and said that I’m available.”

The actor, who made his film debut as an antagonist with Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), says it’s high time he get his dues as an actor.

“I entered the industry as a good name and I really want it badly, but I also believe that I can do it,” adds Daruwala, 37, asserting that he’s prepared to take up bigger projects and responsibilities.

“I’m not here just to be one side character. I’m a serious actor and I’m here to stay longer. It’s time the film industry starts recognising people like me. I’m not saying I’m the only one. Theek hai, usne nahi kiya woh film then look for alternatives now. Woh toh nikal gaya but I’m here,” Daruwala maintains.

He further clarifies that his post was in now way meant to be disrespectful towards Aaryan.

“Kartik has worked hard and he has come to a position where he doesn’t have to audition or anything. Abhi uska time hai. I’m not trying to take his credit away. I’m just trying to say agar usne nahi kiya, toh mujhe de do film. I’ve also worked hard and I don’t have any problems with Kartik. It wasn’t a dig at him,” he clears, assuring that it was a very genuine post.

“I even blurred his name on the picture as I don’t want to spread that usko nikaal diya tab mujhe le lo. My only thing was that try me, give me a chance,” he adds.

So, has he heard from the makers? “Not yet,” he quips, and adds, “Some people didn’t get the post. Those who could read between the lines, they supported me.”