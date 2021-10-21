Freida Pinto reveals details of her secret wedding with Cory Tran: ‘We got married, went home, took a nap’

Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, revealed she got married to her photographer fiancé, Cory Tran during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday, when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said, “I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then Covid happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”

Freida said that the couple went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and tied the knot. "Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

In the talk show, Freida also revealed that she was introduced to Cory by her friend and The Path co-star Aaron Paul. She said that Aaron told her, "'I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I'm going to introduce you to my friend'."

On Tuesday, Freida posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Freida wore a white off-shoulder swimsuit inside a lake. “Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can't wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life," she captioned the post.

Freida is best known for playing the role of Latika in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire, which won several Academy Awards. She has appeared in films such as Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.

