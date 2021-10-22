Freida Pinto shares pics from wedding with Cory Tran, says she never kept her wedding a secret. See here

Actor Freida Pinto has said that she and her husband, photographer Cory Tran didn't keep their marriage a secret. Taking to Instagram, Freida shared several pictures from the couple's wedding day.

In the pictures, Freida Pinto wore a white, long-sleeved dress. She wore minimal makeup, kept her hair loose and wore heels. Cory Tran wore a black suit with matching pants, a white shirt and brown shoes.

In the photos, Freida and Cory were seen kissing, posing for the lens, and toasting with friends on a street as they smiled. A picture also showed the couple at their wedding venue, Honda Center in California's Anaheim. The words Hitched at Honda were written on a banner.

Sharing the post, Freida captioned it, "Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked."

She added, "@coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Recently, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Freida had revealed that she tied the knot with Cory during the Covid-19 lockdown. She said that they got engaged in November 2019.

"I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple… But then Covid happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," she said in the show. She also shared she meet Cory through actor Aaron Paul, her co-star in the drama series The Path.

The 37-year-old actor is currently expecting her first child with Cory. Freida has been sharing several pictures of herself during pregnancy on Instagram.

