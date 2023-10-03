Fukrey 3 box office collection day 5: Film enters 50 crore club in India over extended weekend

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 5: The film helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been doing very well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark and is close to entering the ₹55 crore club. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. (Also Read | Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi are terrific in this comedy of errors that's high on toilet humour)

Fukrey 3 domestic box office collection

Fukrey 3 brings back the original cast after six years.

As per the report, Fukrey 3 earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. The film minted ₹ 8.82 crore on day 1, ₹ ₹7.81 crore on day 2, ₹11.67 crore on day 3 and ₹15.18 crore on day 4. In India, Fukrey 3 has earned ₹ 54.98 crore since its release. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles.

Hindustan Times review of Fukrey 3

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, "At 150 minutes, Fukrey 3 is fast-paced, keeps you invested not as much in the story as it does in the characters. Everything unfolding onscreen is funny for obvious reasons. But I really wish Mrighdeep Singh Lamba stuck to some clean humour and clever comic punches, instead of throwing such convenient toilet humour at our faces, that after a point you wonder if the writers ran out of ideas."

Why Ali Fazal wasn't a part of Fukrey 3

Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, is not a part of the third instalment. Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work on Fukrey 3 owing to a scheduling conflict with Mirzapur 3 season.

Reacting to Ali’s absence from the film, actor Pulkit Samrat told news agency ANI, “We actually miss him a lot. We have a lot of fun with him during the promotions or even during the shoot. He also gives very interesting inputs, but unfortunately due to his dates and time he will not be seen in Part 3, but who knows, he might be in Part 4.”

