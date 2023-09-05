Fukrey 3 trailer: Richa Chadha wants her old life back, but Pulkit Samrat and gang go all out to fight her in elections

Six years after the second installment in the comedy film franchise, Fukrey 3 is finally set to hit the big screen. The Fukrey 3 trailer brought back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as s Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Also read: Postponed Salaar's domino effect: Fukrey 3, Tiger Nageswara Rao to release early

Fukrey 3 trailer: Richa Chadha in a still from the trailer.

The Fukrey 3 trailer opens with Pulkit and Varun's walk down memory lane as they revisit their school days. Fastforward and they are planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha, who is hellbent on getting her 'old life back’. What happens next is a face-off between Richa and Pulkit, but who will win this time?

New Fukrey 3 posters were unveiled recently amid countdown to the trailer. Since its inception in 2013, Fukrey has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was also a part of the first two installments but is not part of the new film.

Fukrey 3 had several changes in its release date

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will release in theatres on September 28. It was earlier slated to release on September 7. The slot was taken by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan following which it was pused to December 1. When Prabhas' Salaar, which was scheduled for September 28 release, got postponed, Fukrey 3 acquired the vacant slot.

Fukrey 3 is among Pankaj Tripathi's several sequel projects

Besides Fukrey 3, Pankaj Tripathi mostly has sequels like Stree 2, Mirzapur 3 and Criminal Justice 4 in his kitty after his recent release OMG 2. He told PTI in an interview, "Doing sequels is easy because you know the world and character. However, at the same time it is boring, because you think, ‘How long will this carry forward, like third or fourth part’. But since it’s a success, maybe it is getting made.”

