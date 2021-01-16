IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences
bollywood

Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences

Farhan Akhtar has condoled the death of late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas starred in Fukrey.

Farhan Akhtar has mourned the death of actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in 2013 film Fukrey. The movie was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sharing a black and white picture of the actor on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP."

A fan recalled Lucas' appearance in the film and wrote, "More more or make you dance like more wale scene me the .. aur when he chased down chocha in underpass. Fond memories. Sad thou."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in prominent roles. It was a hit and was followed by a sequel titled Fukrey Returns in 2017. The comedy film is about four friends, peculiar in their own ways, who are looking for ideas to make easy money.

In 2019, an animated series titled Fukrey Boyzzz, jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Discovery Kids India, premiered on 12 October 2019 on Discovery Kids India. The independent episodes featured animated avatars of the characters of Hunny, Choocha, Laali, and Bholi Punjaban.

Also read: Here's how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister, fan says she could have taken Ali Fazal's help

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently working on his next sports drama, Toofan. Being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame, the film stars Farhan as a national level boxer. It will also star Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar fukrey

Related Stories

bollywood

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl

PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
bollywood

'Priyanka Chopra never made us feel like she is the biggest star on The White Tiger set': Rajkummar Rao

UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.