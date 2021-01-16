Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences

Farhan Akhtar has mourned the death of actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in 2013 film Fukrey. The movie was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sharing a black and white picture of the actor on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP."

A fan recalled Lucas' appearance in the film and wrote, "More more or make you dance like more wale scene me the .. aur when he chased down chocha in underpass. Fond memories. Sad thou."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in prominent roles. It was a hit and was followed by a sequel titled Fukrey Returns in 2017. The comedy film is about four friends, peculiar in their own ways, who are looking for ideas to make easy money.

In 2019, an animated series titled Fukrey Boyzzz, jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Discovery Kids India, premiered on 12 October 2019 on Discovery Kids India. The independent episodes featured animated avatars of the characters of Hunny, Choocha, Laali, and Bholi Punjaban.

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently working on his next sports drama, Toofan. Being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame, the film stars Farhan as a national level boxer. It will also star Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

