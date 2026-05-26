45 crore loss, no response to notices: Film workers' body chief explains why they banned Ranveer Singh over Don 3 feud

The Hindi film industry was stunned on Monday as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, asking their members to boycott his projects, effectively banning him from Bollywood. The move came amid Ranveer's ongoing feud with actor-producer Farhan Akhtar over their film, Don 3.

Ashoke Pandit explains Ranveer's ‘ban’

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

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Later on Monday evening, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit held a press conference to explain the rationale behind the move. He said that FWICE acted after Farhan filed a complaint alleging Ranveer walked out of the film days before the shoot was to begin, and that Ranveer ignored their notices.

“As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it. Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh: one every 10 days, inviting him to engage with us, and three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision our Federation has taken. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly,” Ashoke Pandit said.

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{{^usCountry}} After FWICE announced its directive to boycott Ranveer, Ashoke Pandit urged other producers in India to support the move. “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root,” he added. What is the Don 3 issue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After FWICE announced its directive to boycott Ranveer, Ashoke Pandit urged other producers in India to support the move. “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root,” he added. What is the Don 3 issue? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment announced Don 3 in August 2023. The teaser showed Ranveer Singh taking on the role immortalised by Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan. However, in April 2026, Farhan approached the FWICE claiming Ranveer exited the project days before the shoot, causing massive monetary losses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment announced Don 3 in August 2023. The teaser showed Ranveer Singh taking on the role immortalised by Amitabh Bachchan and later Shah Rukh Khan. However, in April 2026, Farhan approached the FWICE claiming Ranveer exited the project days before the shoot, causing massive monetary losses {{/usCountry}}

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“Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film,” FWICE's letter read.

Ranveer Singh responds

On Monday evening, a spokesperson of Ranveer Singh issued a statement on the actor's behalf after FWICE's ban. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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