Gabriella Demetriades calls Arjun Rampal her 'baby' as she wishes him on 49th birthday. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal turned 49 on Friday. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades posted a series of pictures on Instagram with Arjun and wished him on his birthday.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, as they looked at each other. She captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday baby @rampal72.” In the other picture, Gabriella was captured resting her head on Arjun's leg.

Gabriella Demetriades wishes Arjun Rampal on his 49th birthday, (Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella also posted pictures of Arjun with their son, Arik Rampal. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen holding Arik high up in the air.

Gabriella Demetriades posts Arjun Rampal and their son Arik Rampal's picture. (Instagram/@gabriellademetriades)

Arjun's eldest daughter Mahikaa Rampal also wished him on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Da.”

Mahikaa Rampal wishes dad Arjun Rampal on his 49th birthday. (Instagram/@rampal72)

Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially got divorced in 2019 and in the same year, he welcomed his son Arik with Gabriella.

Earlier this year, Arjun talked about Gabriella in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, “I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel like I have been dating her for 18 years. No, she is a solid, solid girl. She reads a lot. She is a voracious reader. She reads about two books every week, and I think through the pandemic she must have read over 200 books. And really good books.”

"So her mind, her sense of style, fashion, fun, humour, all these things matter. We both are into fitness. She was a new mom and with not that much help around because of the pandemic so we had to be so hands-on. So it has been wonderful. She has been a tremendous support to me. I love to pick her brain, pull her leg," he added.

Arjun will be seen next in Dhaakad. The film stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun recently started filming for Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Money Heist.