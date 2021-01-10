Arjun Rampal on Gabriella Demeteridas: 'Feel like I have dated her for 18 years'
Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about the time he spent with girlfriend, model Gabriella Demeteridas during the lockdown. Arjun says that she is a voracious reader and has read more than 200 books during the time.
Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now. They are parents to their one year old son, Arik. Arjun says that after all the time they spent together, he feels like he has been dating Gabriella for decades.
"I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel like I have been dating her for 18 years. No, she is a solid, solid girl. She reads a lot. She is a voracious reader. She reads about two books every week, and I think through the pandemic she must have read over 200 books. And really good books," he said in an interview to Pinkvilla.
"So her mind, her sense of style, fashion, fun, humour, all these things matter. We both are into fitness. She was a new mom and with not that much help around because of the pandemic so we had to be so hands on. So it has been wonderful. She has been a tremendous support to me. I love to pick her brain, pull her leg," he added.
In 2019, Arjun had revealed in an interview to Mumbai Mirror how he met Gabriella: "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”
Recently, Arjun and Gabriella were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs case. Arjun's residence was raided in November, some electronic gadgets were seized and his driver was questioned as well. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in October at a resort in Lonavala, where he was staying with his fiancée. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
