Gadar 2 advance booking update: Sunny Deol film to set box office on fire, 2.7 lakh tickets already sold

One day ahead of its release, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has managed to sell over 2.7 lakh tickets in advance bookings. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a breakdown of the trends at most major multiplex chains by 4.30 pm on Thursday. Also read: Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol smashes Pakistanis with a sledgehammer, stares at a handpump

Sunny Deol (R) and Ameesha Patel attend the promotion of their upcoming Indian Hindi-language film Gadar 2 at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post.(AFP)

He wrote in a tweet, “#Xclusiv… #Gadar2 advance booking status at 4.30 pm… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 81,247 #INOX: 69,652 #Cinepolis: 42,268 #Miraj: 27,500 #Rajhans: 17,000 #Wave: 10,797 #Movietime: 10,010 #MovieMax: 10,088 #M2K: 2,347 #Citypride: 2,149 Total: 2,73,058 tickets sold.” The 2.7 lakh tickets sold could translate to about ₹15 crore in revenue.

High occupancy everywhere

As per a Pinkvilla report, the Delhi-UP belt is expected to open with 85% occupancy. Almost 40% of this has already been booked in advance. Patna has also recorded 75% occupancy in advance and Jaipur is at 44%.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which will hit the screens on August 11.

Tara Singh is desi Hulk?

In a recent interaction, Sunny said every man wants to watch a superhero on screen and his character Tara Singh is no less than Hulk or Superman. "Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don't draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers," Deol said during a session on the last day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.

Citing the example of the famous Hindustan Zindabad sequence from Gadar, the actor said when a character is faced with a difficult choice, God comes on screen to show the way.

"Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That's what superheroes are all about," he added.

Gadar 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG2, which also released on the same day.

