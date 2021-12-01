Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol seen as Sakeena, Tara Singh, fans ask what he'll uproot this time

Gadar 2 went on floors on Wednesday and glimpses of the muhurat shot have been shared by Ameesha Patel on Instagram. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will once again reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh from Gadar in the sequel. Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha’s onscreen son in the first movie, will also return for the sequel.

The photos show Ameesha dressed as Sakeena while Sunny sports the look of her husband, Sikh truck driver Tara Singh. “I am so excited for this movie. The characters are back," wrote a fan in the comments section while another added: “Kabse wait kar rahi thi iss din ka (Been waiting for this day for so long)." Meanwhile, one fan hilariously enquired: “Iss baar kya ukhadenge Sunny Paaji? (What will Sunny Paaji uproot this time?)” Sunny Deol, in anger, had pulled a hand-pump out in Gadar.

“Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya (yet another journey has started), filled with excitement at the muhurat of Gadar 2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye (need all your love and blessings). Releasing on 2022,” wrote Utkarsh while sharing photos of the clapperboard. In real life, he is the son of Anil Sharma, who directed the 2001 film and is also directing the sequel. Sunny also shared a glimpse of his look on Instagram, simply hashtagging Tara Singh.

Before Gadar 2 was announced in October, Utkarsh gave a cryptic response when asked about a sequel: “Abhi toh hamari taraf se we have not announced anything (We haven’t said anything as of yet). I understand the love of the fans, which they have been giving us even after 20 years desiring a sequel to this blockbuster film. That can only happen with a terrific story, and that takes time.”

He said it’s only natural that the sequel of a cult movie like Gadar 2 will take time: “This is not a Fast and Furious film that you just keep coming up with sequels. It needs that gravity, that time. Ek nayi duniya banane ke liye samay lagta hai. Rome was not built in a day, so I cannot, unfortunately, say anything at this point beyond that.”

Released in 2001, Gadar was a blockbuster, which was set during the Partition. Gadar tracked the love story of Sikh truck driver Tara and a Muslim girl named Sakeena. This year marked 20 years of the movie.

