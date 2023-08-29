Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadar 2 box office collection day 18: Sunny Deol's film witnesses slight dip, earns 4.50 crore on third Monday

Gadar 2 box office collection day 18: Sunny Deol's film witnesses slight dip, earns 4.50 crore on third Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 29, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Gadar 2 recently became the third highest-grossing Hindi film. It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001.

Gadar 2, which has been achieving new heights, witnessed a slight dip in its box office collection on Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly 5 crore on its 18th day of release. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released on August 11, the same day as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. (Also Read | Sunny Deol says he's focusing on only acting now: ‘I am not going to produce because I go bankrupt’)

About Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office and 134.47 crore in the second week. On its third Friday it earned 7.1 crore, on Saturday it minted 13.75 crore and on Sunday 16.10 crore. As per the report, Gadar 2 earned 4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, as per early estimates. The total collection of the film has now reached 460.55 crore. Gadar 2 is slowly inching towards the 500 crore club.

Gadar 2 recent achievement

Gadar 2 recently became the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now third highest grossing #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: 439.95 cr. #India biz.”

Sunny's message for fans

After Gadar 2 entered the 400 crore club, Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. It was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. Gadar 2 also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sunny deol ameesha patel ameesha patel over rs anil sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP