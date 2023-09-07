Gadar 2 box office collection day 27: Sunny Deol film earns 2.8 crore day before Jawan release, stands at 509 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film continued to find takers at the ticket counters on Wednesday, day before it faced Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in theatres. The film collected ₹2.80 crore on its fourth Wednesday, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes the film's collection to ₹508.97 crore. Also read: Ameesha Patel reveals Hrithik Roshan said 'main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho' after his films failed

Its Gadar 2 vs Jawan now

Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 has witnessed successful 27 days in theatres after it opened at ₹40 crore on August 11. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the film went on to cross ₹500 crore on its fourth Sunday. It is expected to soon beat the Hindi collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion at the domestic box office. It may however, not be able to beat Pathaan's collection as Shah Rukh Khan's second film of this year Jawan hits theatres on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sunny's father and veteran actor Dharmendra wished Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan release. “Shah Rukh, Bete (son) wish you a great luck for JAWAN,” he wrote on X. Now it remains to be seen if Gadar 2 will sustain itself after Jawan release.

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer to make his film debut

At a time when Sunny Deol is back on the film scene, his son Rajveer Deol is also set to make his film debut. The trailer for his film Dono was unveiled recently. It also marks the acting debut of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma and directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. It will release on October 5.

Gadar 2 cast members

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars his son Utkarsh Sharma as Tara Singh and Sakeena's son Jeete. Actor Gaurav Chopra plays Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat in the film which also has Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha among the ensemble cast.

Gaurav recently revealed putting 9 kg weight, training and living with real-life army officers and pulling off a sensational stunt with a real tank without any safety support and security for the role. He told ANI, "I put on 9kg weight before every schedule to look like an army man from 1970. There was a lot of intense training involved for my character as a respected army officer. I actually lived and trained with them to understand the small and minute details of their lifestyle. From their life to their thoughts, their conversations and their food, what they do in their training to how they fight and how they eat, I observed all. It was such a beautiful learning experience for me. Their presence around me filled me with positivity and 'josh' was certainly a big source of motivation behind pulling off that tank stunt.”

