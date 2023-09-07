Ameesha Patel reveals Hrithik Roshan said 'main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho' after his films failed

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her film Gadar 2. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha opened up about the time her debut with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai had hit the screens. The Rakesh Roshan film which also marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan was a big success. Ameesha said how Hrithik felt 'disturbed' after his successive films flopped one after the other and how she told him not to worry because things would get better. (Also read: Ameesha Patel claims she lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan films due to her manager) Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

What Ameesha said

Ameesha opened up about how she delivered another maasive hit after Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Gadar. Meanwhile his co-star Hrithik had to face box office failures with a number of films including Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002) and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). In the interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (But you did Gadar and I gave flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn.”

Hrithik is a ‘demi-god’

She further added in the same interview about her thoughts on how Hrithik was being perceived by the industry that time. She said, He and I used to discuss this on set… On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken... They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back’.”

Ameesha also revealed that Hrithik congratulated her on the success of Gadar 2. Ameesha reprises the role of Sakeena in the film, which also stars Sunny Singh. The Anil Sharma film entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office.

