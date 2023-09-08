Gadar 2 box office collection day 28: Sunny Deol's film mints 1.50 crore as Jawan hits theatres

Gadar 2, which released in theatres on August 11, recently entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office, after Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted over ₹1 crore on Thursday, the same day Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan released in the theatres. Jawan has earned ₹75 crore nett on day one of its release at the domestic box office. (Also Read | Gadar 2 box office collection day 27)

Gadar 2 box office collection

Utkarsh Sharma plays Jeete, son of Sunny Deol's Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 may earn ₹1.50 crore nett in India on its 28th day, as per early estimates. This will take the total collection of the film to ₹ 510.59 crore. In its first week Gadar 2 minted ₹ 284.63 crore, in the second week ₹ 134.47 crore, and in the third week ₹ 63.35 crore.

Sunny on Gadar 2's success

Recently, the team of Gadar 2 held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Gadar 2 minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres. It is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Recently the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a grand success party in Mumbai. It was attended by celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others. Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were also seen.

