Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film witnesses another drop as Jawan continues to soar, mints 50 lakh

Gadar 2, which ran successfully in theatres since its release on August 11, has been witnessing a drop in its domestic box office collection since the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has so far earned just over ₹516 crore in India. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah: 'It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it is harmful')

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in a still from Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹50 lakh nett in India on its 33rd day, as per early estimates. In its first week, Gadar 2 minted ₹284.63 crore, in the second week ₹134.47 crore, in the third week ₹63.35 crore and in the fourth week ₹27.55 crore. The total collection of the film till its fifth Tuesday stands at ₹516.08 crore.

Gadar 2 recently broke record

Gadar 2 recently took the box office by storm as it became the second highest-grossing Hindi film by surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared a post on Instagram about the box office collections. “#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes second-highest-grossing #Hindi film. Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr. Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr. Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr. Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr. Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 515.03 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he captioned.

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering ₹510.99 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It is the sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the film, Sunny Deol essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

