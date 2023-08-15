Gadar 2 box office day 4 collection: Sunny Deol film records stellar Monday, will cross 200 crore on Independence Day

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, continued performing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹40 crore on Monday, the fourth day of its release. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also features actor Utkarsh Sharma. The film hit theatres last week on Friday. (Also Read | Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa reveals why he was hesitant of taking up ‘small role’ of Col Rawat)

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹39 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹40.1 crore on day one of its release, ₹43.08 crore on day two, and ₹51.7 crore on day three. The total collection of the film at the box office in India currently stands at ₹173.88 crore.

Gadar 2 success meet

Recently, a party was held in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. It was attended by Sunny, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Udit Narayan, Mithun, Palak Muchhal, Rajkumar Santoshi and Subhash Ghai among others.

Sunny spoke about Gadar 2

During the press conference of Gadar 2, Sunny talked about the success of the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, Sunny said, “I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said, 'No I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do'."

Anil Sharma spoke about Gadar 3

Anil spoke about Gadar 3, “You'll have to wait for that...Just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

All about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in theatres in 2001. Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakeena in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara as he ventures across the border to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who has been captured in Pakistan. It has gained much love and appreciation from the audience and doing great at the box office since its release on August 11.

