Gadar 2 box office day 5 collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film earns 55.5 cr on Independence Day, crosses 200 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film received a magnificent response at the ticket counters on Independence Day, Tuesday. The film went on to collect a whopping ₹55.5 crore on the occasion as per rough estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It not just recorded its highest single-day collection but also crossed the ₹200 crore mark. Also read: Is Gadar 3 on the cards? Here's what Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma told fans about Sunny Deol's film

Gadar 2 collection

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Looking at its fast pace at the box office, it's evident Gadar 2 will soon cross the ₹250 crore mark as well. As per Sacnilk.com, it had opened at ₹ 40 crore on Friday and went on to collect ₹43 crore on Saturday and ₹51 crore on Sunday. It didn't show much of a fall on Monday with collection in the range of ₹38 crore. It now stands at a five-day total nett collection of ₹229 crore.

Sunny Deol's Independence Day celebration

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been promoting Gadar 2 across the country since before its release. Sunny, who is a Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency, was in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He took part in the Independece Day celebration at the Infantry Research Centre and Museum in Mhow cantonment, about 25 km from Indore. The actor, along with an Army officer, hoisted a huge tricolour by pressing the remote button in the centre premises.

More about Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 not just marks return of Ameesha and Sunny but also child actor Utkarsh Sharma. The latter is now 29 and plays Tara Singh and Sakeena's son in Gadar 2 as well. It is set in the backdrop of the ‘Crush India’ campaign in 1971. It revolves around Tara Singh's efforts to free Charanjeet from Pakistan when he is captured by their army.

Gadar 2 also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi and Dolly Bindra. The popular songs from the 2001 original, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have been reprised in Gadar 2 as well. The film released to mixed reviews and clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 in theatres.

