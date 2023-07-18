Gadar 2 song Khairiyat: Sunny Deol crosses mountains to bring son home, Ameesha Patel prays for their safe return

Khairiyat, a new song from Gadar 2, was released on Tuesday. The over three-minute-long track gives us a glimpse of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's lives as they await meeting their son played by Utkarsh Sharma. (Also Read | Sunny Deol shares video of Kili Paul dancing to Gadar song Mai Nikla Gaddi Le Ke) Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in stills from Gadar 2 song Khairiyat.

What is Khairiyat song about

In the video, an emotional Sunny Deol (Tara Singh) is seen travelling on top of a bus crossing mountains and rivers, while reading a letter. Back home, Ameesha (Sakeena) gets emotional as she prays for her son. On the other hand, their son Utkarsh (Charanjeet), now all grown up, remembers the happy time he spent with his family.

More details about Khairiyat

The video doesn't reveal how Charanjeet got separated from his family. Sunny while travelling prays to every God to keep his son safe. Throughout the song, all three of them cry, remember their good old times together and pray. Khairiyat is composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Arijit Singh.

Gadar 2 first song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the film's team recently rearranged the iconic chartbuster, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the fans. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The teaser of Gadar 2 hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. Gadar 2 will have a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON