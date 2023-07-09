Gadar 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol jokes he came to shoot in a truck, Ameesha Patel dares host to flirt

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen promoting their upcoming action romance film Gadar 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two will be seen dancing on popular songs from the first film, including Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. (Also Read: Arijit Singh to sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke's recreated version in Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2: Report)

Kapil jokes Sunny came to shoot in a truck

Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show

In a promo released by the channel Sony Entertainment Television, the show host Kapil Sharma says, “Hum kuchh dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi mein aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho (We've been seeing Sunny Deol in the Tara Singh getup everywhere these days. So Archana Puran Singh was asking if you came to the shoot today in a car or drove a truck to reach here)?" Kapil here is referring to Sunny's iconic character of truck driver Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's 2001 action blockbuster Gadar, that the actor will be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel.

Sunny was quick to reply to Kapil's joke wittily. He said, “Maine socha inko bhi le jana hai baad mein toh truck theek rahega” (I thought since I have to take her along after the shoot, a truck would be apt), much to the amusement of both Kapil and Archana.

Ameesha dares Kapil to flirt

Later in the promo, Kapil recalls being on the set of Gadar in Amritsar. He says he tapped on Amrish Puri's shoulder, before the late actor got angry in signature fashion. Ameesha replies that Kapil should've tapped on her shoulder instead, much to the embarrassment of the show host.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, the son of Anil Sharma, who was a child actor in the first part that released way back in 2001. Co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 11, and will clash with yet another long-awaited sequel, OMG 2, a satirical comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

