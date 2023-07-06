Arijit Singh to sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke's recreated version in Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2: Report

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is all set for a release in August. After the recently-released song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the makers plan to release the reprised version of another song from the 2001 film Gadar. As per a new report, the song Main Nikla Gadi Leke's new version will be sung by Arijit Singh. Also read: Sunny Deol can't get enough of Ameesha's purple eyes in Udd Jaa Kale Kaava Singer Arijit Singh has sung several chartbuster songs such as Kabhi Jo Badal Barse and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2 (right).

Arijit will sing the reprised version in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 alongside Udit Narayan, who sang the original song in Gadar. Arijit Singh has reportedly also sung an original song called Dil Jhoom for Gadar 2.

Arijit Singh to sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke's recreation

A source close to the development told News18 Showsha, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which become a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon (music director) decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song.”

Arijit joins Udit Narayan for Main Nikla Gadi Leke

Confirming the news, another source close to the film was quoted as saying in the same report, “Yes, Arijit Singh is going to be co-singing the song with Udit ji. Arijit and Udit ji have created magic. The makers have not made any huge amendments to the original track as they didn’t want to change the soul of a classic which people have adored for so many years. Also, they respect what Uttam ji (Uttam Singh, the original creator of the song) has created and they have done these recreations as a mark of respect to him.”

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. In the film, Ameesha will reprise her role as Sakina and Sunny as Tara Singh. The production companies for Gadar 2 are Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

