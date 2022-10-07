Gajraj Rao on featuring as Madhuri Dixit's ‘hero' in Maja Ma: 'Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket'

Actor Gajraj Rao has revealed that he 'never thought it was possible' to work opposite actor Madhuri Dixit. In a new interview, Gajraj recalled telling his friends that he isn't the ‘hero' in Maja Ma and doesn't 'belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone'. He added that an actor needs 'a certain talent and traits for those roles, and I don’t have it'. (Also Read | Maja Ma review: Madhuri Dixit's movie is the most Ayushmann Khurrana movie without an Ayushmann Khurrana)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. It is helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. Gajraj and Madhuri Dixit play husband and wife in the film.

In an interview with Times of India, Gajraj said, "I never thought it was possible. When Anand Tiwari first offered the role to me, I thought it must be some part, but when I read the script, I figured it was Madhuriji’s husband’s role! My friends in the US couldn’t believe it. They called to ask, 'Gajju, are you sure that you have been paired alongside Madhuri Dixit as her husband? You are her hero!' I told them it’s not a hero-heroine story. It’s a family story. I don’t belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone. You need a certain talent and traits for those roles, and I don’t have it. I can act a little, and I am glad I got this part."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gajraj also revealed why he felt working with Madhuri was a long shot, "Agar aap gully cricket khelte ho (If you play street cricket) with a tennis ball, and someone tells you, ‘Gajraj, now you get to play a proper match with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium’, this was that feeling. Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket. They both have excelled in their craft. The experience of working with her and being around her for promotions surpassed my expectations."

Maja Ma also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Maja Ma premiered on October 6 exclusively on Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON