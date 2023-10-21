Ganapath box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film opens low at 2.5 crore

Ganapath box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, had a low start at the ticket counters on its opening day. The film earned ₹2.50 crore in India on Friday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film released alongside Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2 but fared better than that one. Also read: Ganapath review: Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film has very bleak future

Ganapath reunites Tiger Shroff with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.

The report indicates Ganapath recorded an occupancy of 9.72 percent for the Hindi shows on Friday. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

Ganapath starcast

Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff in the titular role of an “immortal” mercenary in what is being hailed as a futuristic film. Amitabh is in the role of his grandfather. Like Tiger, Kriti Sanon also has several action sequences in the film.

Ganapath review

Ganapath received mixed to negative reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “In the name of being futuristic, Ganapath presents a rather silly premise that has no head or tail, just stitches some fight scenes and dance numbers, expecting us to not only believe in it but also love it.”

Tiger on doing action in Ganapath

The film boasts of action and a futuristic theme. Tiger recently said at a promotional event that it is getting challenging to reinvent himself as an action hero with each outing. "I've done action films all my life. I'm still fairly new in the industry. It is tough to continuously reinvent myself. The stakes get higher, the premise, the geography, the budget and the landscape get bigger and bigger. So, it gets tough to reinvent myself in this space, and I feel there’s a lot more to explore,” he said, as per PTI.

He further said, "With every film, I want to prove myself. I want to entertain them better, push myself more and more. They have accepted me as an action hero and that’s what they expect of me. So, I just try to raise the bar of action with every film of mine.”

